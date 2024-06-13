Open Menu

UK Follows US With Sanctions On Moscow Stock Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The UK announced Thursday dozens of new sanctions aimed at constraining Russia's war in Ukraine, including targeting Moscow's main stock exchange, a day after Washington announced similar measures.

London said the 50 new curbs -- part of "co-ordinated action with G7 partners" as the Western-led bloc's leaders meet in Italy -- will hit the Russian financial system and suppliers supporting its military production.

It follows Washington on Wednesday unveiling a raft of sanctions, including on the Moscow exchange and several subsidiaries, which raise the stakes for foreign banks that still deal with Russia.

The major new financial punishment, set to complicate billions of Dollars in transactions, prompted the exchange to halt Dollar and euro trades on Thursday.

Moscow's foreign ministry has said it will respond to the "aggressive" raft of new US sanctions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK "will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its fight for freedom".

"Today we are once more ramping up economic pressure through sanctions to bear down on Russia's ability to fund its war machine," he added, as G7 leaders convene for their summit in southern Italy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "must lose, and cutting off his ability to fund a prolonged conflict is absolutely vital," Sunak said in the statement.

