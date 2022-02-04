UK Foreign, Defense Chiefs' Visits to Moscow Planned for Mid-February - Russian Ambassador

The visits of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow are planned for mid-February, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The visits of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow are planned for mid-February, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Last week, the UK government said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Wallace and Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the coming days. But on Monday, Truss said that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home.

"It will be somewhere the end of the first-the beginning of the second decade of February.

I would not like to talk about specific days, because, as you know, Liz Truss suddenly fell ill. I hope that she will recover, and, according to my information, she is preparing for this trip, a delegation has already been formed," Kelin said.

the visits of Truss and Wallace will be separate and follow one after the other.

"Following Liz Truss, the defense minister is going to Moscow," Kelin noted.