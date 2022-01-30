UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign, Defense Secretaries To Visit Moscow To Try To De-Escalate - Downing Street

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 04:20 AM

UK Foreign, Defense Secretaries to Visit Moscow to Try to De-Escalate - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the coming days, the UK government informs.

"Following the Prime Minister's statement to the House of Commons last week, making clear the better relations with Russia was possible, the Prime Minister directed the Foreign and Defence Secretaries to prepare to go to Moscow for talks with their counterparts in the coming days. They will be asked to improve relationships with President Putin's Government and encourage de-escalation," Downing Street said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Wallace told the BBC broadcaster that he would visit Moscow soon to hold talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but that he was "not optimistic" about the upcoming talks.

A source told Sputnik that Johnson was going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions around Ukraine. The prime minister is also expected to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

"In conversations with partners in recent weeks, the Prime Minister has emphasized that without a successful combination of deterrence and diplomacy, thousands of lives will be lost in both Russia and Ukraine," Downing Street warned on Saturday.

Western countries have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country, nor is it threatening anyone.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Vladimir Putin Wallace United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

3 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

3 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

5 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

5 hours ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

5 hours ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>