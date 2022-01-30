UK Foreign, Defense Secretaries to Visit Moscow to Try to De-Escalate - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the coming days, the UK government informs.

"Following the Prime Minister's statement to the House of Commons last week, making clear the better relations with Russia was possible, the Prime Minister directed the Foreign and Defence Secretaries to prepare to go to Moscow for talks with their counterparts in the coming days. They will be asked to improve relationships with President Putin's Government and encourage de-escalation," Downing Street said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Wallace told the BBC broadcaster that he would visit Moscow soon to hold talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but that he was "not optimistic" about the upcoming talks.

A source told Sputnik that Johnson was going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions around Ukraine. The prime minister is also expected to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

"In conversations with partners in recent weeks, the Prime Minister has emphasized that without a successful combination of deterrence and diplomacy, thousands of lives will be lost in both Russia and Ukraine," Downing Street warned on Saturday.

Western countries have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country, nor is it threatening anyone.