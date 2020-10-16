UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Minister Asks EU For More Flexibility To Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:52 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union is still possible, but he stressed that both sides, not only the UK, must show more "flexibility" and "goodwill".

"There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, energy and goodwill and political will on both sides," Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, as quoted on the broadcaster's website.

The UK foreign secretary said he was "disappointed" by the EU's conclusions that the UK must show more flexibility and commitment at the negotiation table.

He also stressed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had set October 15 as the deadline to reach a deal, will wait for the outcome of the EU Council summit on Friday to make a decision on the UK's future steps regarding the post-Brexit talks.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Fishing quotas, the so-called level-playing field � the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries � and governance remain as the sticking points after nine rounds of post-Brexit talks.

Johnson said that the UK wants a trade deal with the EU but is also prepared "to end the transition period on Australia-style terms."

If no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU, the same regulations that apply for current trade between Australia and the European bloc.

