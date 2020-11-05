UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Minister Calls For Fresh Presidential Election In Belarus

Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

UK Foreign Minister Calls for Fresh Presidential Election in Belarus

UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, called on Thursday for fresh a presidential election in Belarus, based on an independent report that claimed August's election was "falsified" and that President Alexander Lukashenkos government had committed human rights violations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, called on Thursday for fresh a presidential election in Belarus, based on an independent report that claimed August's election was "falsified" and that President Alexander Lukashenkos government had committed human rights violations.

"We pushed for this independent investigation and it has exposed the fraud at the heart of the Presidential elections and the despicable actions taken by Lukashenko's regime to suppress the Belarusian people. New elections which are free and fair must now be organised, and those responsible for the violence against demonstrators held to account," Raab said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by an independent human rights rapporteur after the UK and other 16 countries invoked the Moscow Mechanism at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in September.

Lukashenko claimed victory at Belarus presidential election that was held on August 9, but the opposition declared that the results were fabricated and that opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.

More Stories From World

