UK Foreign Minister Clarifies Voronezh Gaffe During Meeting With Lavrov - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has clarified a gaffe about the status of the Rostov and Voronezh regions during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, confirming her acknowledgment of the aforementioned regions being part of Russia, the embassy of the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a source present at the meeting told Sputnik that Truss kept insisting that Russia pull its troops back from the Ukrainian border, to which Lavrov rebutted by saying Russia has the right to move troops within its borders and asked whether Truss recognizes Russia's sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh regions in question. The foreign secretary said that the United Kingdom could never do that, which prompted UK Ambassador to the Russia Deborah Bronnert to intervene and clarify to Truss that those were indeed Russian territories.

According to the embassy, the UK secretary already discussed the issue this evening, saying that she thought Lavrov was talking about parts of Ukraine and she stated clearly that the Rostov and Voronezh regions are parts of Russia.

Following their talks, Lavrov expressed dissatisfaction with his UK counterpart's visit, saying Truss' delegation came unprepared and did little more than parrot NATO slogans.

Truss traveled to Moscow amid ongoing tensions around Ukraine, with Russia being accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as well as an alleged planned invasion. The Russian government has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.