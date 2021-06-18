UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Minister Congratulates Guterres On His Re-Election As UN Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:04 PM

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday congratulated UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his re-election as chief of the international body for another five-year term

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday congratulated UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his re-election as chief of the international body for another five-year term.

Earlier in the day, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that the General Assembly appointed Guterres as the secretary general for a second term beginning January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2026.

"Congratulations @antonioguterres on being re-elected as UN Secretary-General," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The UK foreign minister said that "from supporting conflict prevention to advancing girls education and equitable distribution of Covid vaccines," the United Nations will be vital as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

