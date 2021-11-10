UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss congratulated on Wednesday Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's former defense minister, with his new appointment as the head of the country's foreign ministry under the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

"Congratulations to Yoshimasa Hayashi on appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

A fellow island democracy, Japan is an important friend and ally of the United Kingdom. I look forward to working with you to deepen our ties," Truss said on Twitter.

Hayashi's appointment was announced earlier in the day by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The new foreign minister has previously served as the country's defense minister, minister of science and education and minister of agriculture.