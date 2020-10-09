UK Foreign Minister Congratulates World Food Programme for Winning Nobel Peace Prize

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab congratulated on Friday the World food Programme (WFP) for winning the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, as he pledged the UK government's continuous support to the UN body.

"Fantastic news to see the World Food Programme win the @NobelPrize," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The UK foreign secretary added that "as the third biggest donor" to the WFP, the UK will continue to support their work around the world to save lives and stop starvation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded on Friday the 2020 Peace prize to the food-assistance branch of the United Nations "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."