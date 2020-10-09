UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Minister Congratulates World Food Programme For Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

UK Foreign Minister Congratulates World Food Programme for Winning Nobel Peace Prize

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab congratulated on Friday the World food Programme (WFP) for winning the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, as he pledged the UK government's continuous support to the UN body.

"Fantastic news to see the World Food Programme win the @NobelPrize," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The UK foreign secretary added that "as the third biggest donor" to the WFP, the UK will continue to support their work around the world to save lives and stop starvation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded on Friday the 2020 Peace prize to the food-assistance branch of the United Nations "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter United Kingdom 2020 Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

20 minutes ago

USPBC briefed on investment opportunities in Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

EAEU Countries Should Be Among First to Receive Ru ..

5 minutes ago

China's courier sector sees business volume jump o ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh loses 30% or 1.4 mln cotton bales: Fakhar Im ..

12 minutes ago

Leaders of Central Asian Nations Express Concern O ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.