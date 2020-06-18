UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Minister Declines To Comment On Bolton's Book

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday refused to be "dragged into the commentary" on an already scandalous memoir by former US national security adviser John Bolton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday refused to be "dragged into the commentary" on an already scandalous memoir by former US national security adviser John Bolton.

US media said they obtained copies of the book, "Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," before its scheduled release on June 23.

An excerpt from the book reportedly tells how US President Donald Trump was surprised to find out that the UK was a nuclear power.

Asked about his take on the book, Raab told a BBC radio program, "I don't know the answer to it."

"Trying to get me to comment on books from a former member of the administration is not my focus," he said.

The United Kingdom has been one of the five established nuclear powers since it built its own nuclear weapon and tested it in 1952. The current submarine-based deterrent force, the Trident, came into being in the 1990s.

