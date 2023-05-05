UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Minister Discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan With Chinese Vice President

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that he had discussed with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng issues causing "deep disagreement" between the two nations, including Hong Kong, the Xinjiang region, and Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that he had discussed with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng issues causing "deep disagreement" between the two nations, including Hong Kong, the Xinjiang region, and Taiwan.

"Engagement with China means discussing areas of deep disagreement & vital co-operation. Today with VP Han Zheng, I made plain the UK's views on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan," Cleverly said on Twitter.

Cleverly added that both sides also discussed cooperation in combating climate change, as well as economic ties.

Relations between the United Kingdom and China have deteriorated significantly over the past few years. London accuses Beijing of violating the democratic rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as keeping "re-education camps" for ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

In late April, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the UK had no rights to Hong Kong, its former colony, and Xinjiang and Taiwan issues were China's internal affairs.

Hong Kong was returned to China by the UK in 1997 and has since been enjoying wider autonomy than the rest of the Chinese regions. China's central government adheres to the principle of "one country, two systems" in governing Hong Kong. According to a joint declaration by China and the UK, Hong Kong will retain broad autonomy until 2047.

