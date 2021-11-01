UK Foreign Minister Gives France 48-Deadline to Settle Fishing Dispute

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss warned on Monday that France has 48 hours to settle its dispute over new fishing licenses in UK waters before London triggers the legal mechanism set out in the Brexit agreement.

"This issue needs to be resolved in the next 48 hours," Truss told Sky news broadcaster, adding that "the French have behaved unfairly" which entitles London to take actions against them and seek some compensatory measures.

"That is what we will do if the French don't back down," she said.

Last week, France said that it will impose sanctions against the United Kingdom on November 2 over London's alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

The row escalated after a French maritime patrol seized a British boat and another was given a verbal warning.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, but no progress was achieved.