UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Minister Hails Start Of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout To Poorer Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

UK Foreign Minister Hails Start of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout to Poorer Countries

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hailed on Wednesday as an "important milestone" the start of COVID-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries via the COVAX facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to immunization led by the Vaccine Alliance.

"Today is an important milestone, with @Gavi announcing the start of vaccine delivery to the world's poorest. As one of the biggest donors to #COVAX, the UK is helping to provide over a billion vaccine doses so that no country is left behind in the global fight against #COVID19," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Ghana became the first country on Wednesday to receive a batch of free anti-coronavirus vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which leads COVAX together with Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said the shipment of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses was the first step in immunizing the West African nation of 30 million.

The UK, which has given 540 million Pounds ($761 million) to COVAX and secured more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for a population of only 66 million people, has pledged to donate most of its surplus vaccine supply to poorer countries.

COVAX aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all.

Last week, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout as "wildly uneven and unfair," after pointing out that only 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all vaccinations, while more than 130 have not received a single dose.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Twitter Alliance United Kingdom All Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

36 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

51 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.