UK Foreign Minister Hunt Jokes Wants to Attend Next Media Freedom Forum as Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt joked on Thursday that he would like to attend the next Global Conference for Media Freedom as the UK prime minister.

Hunt is currently in the running for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party and, therefore, for the premiership.

"We're going to have another conference next year in Canada hosted by [Canadian Foreign Minister] Chrystia Freeland, which I hope to attend, obviously, as prime minister of the United Kingdom," Hunt said at a forum currently held in London.

After several rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers, Hunt and former London mayor Boris Johnson emerged as two main contenders. On July 6, voting opened for all members of the party and is expected to continue until July 21. The results are expected to be announced shortly afterward.