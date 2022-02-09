UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss Heads To Russia With Warning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 05:22 PM

UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with warning

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss headed to Moscow Wednesday to deliver a message that Russia must choose a peaceful path in Ukraine or face "massive consequences" from Western sanctions

Moscow, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss headed to Moscow Wednesday to deliver a message that Russia must choose a peaceful path in Ukraine or face "massive consequences" from Western sanctions.

The first such visit by a UK foreign minister in more than four years, Truss was to meet her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to urge Moscow to abide by its international commitments and respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

"The UK is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in Ukraine," Truss said in a statement as she departed on the two-day trip.

"I'm visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved," she added.

"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy." Russia denies any plans to invade but is demanding that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO, and a series of other security guarantees against the US-led military alliance's expansion in the ex-Soviet bloc.

After a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov said Tuesday that Washington was ready to discuss Moscow's security concerns.

Britain, long accused of turning a blind eye to flows of illicit money through London from Russia and elsewhere, said last month it was tightening its legislation to impose tougher sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's regime.

The sanctions would mean "those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide" if Russia invades Ukraine, Truss said at the time, warning the package would form part of a coordinated US-led response.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv last week in a show of solidarity, after Britain said it was also ready to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Democracy Visit London Vladimir Putin Alliance United Kingdom Money All From

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

24 minutes ago
 Governor reviews performance of federal government ..

Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to ..

3 minutes ago
 KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

3 minutes ago
 Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize ..

Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize for Claims Against Labour lea ..

3 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC ..

Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC Sukkur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>