UK Foreign Minister Rules Out Joining US in Attack on Iran Over Nukes

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday he "can't envisage" his country joining the United States in a strike on Iran over its perceived attempts to build a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA nuclear watchdog said earlier that Iran had breached the limit on enriched uranium that it was allowed to stockpile under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

"I can't envisage any circumstances where we will be part of that because we've taken a different view on this nuclear deal and the sanctions that America decided to impose," Hunt told Sky news.

Iran has warned it will continue enriching uranium if the United Kingdom and other signatories do not shield it from US sanctions, which were reimposed after Washington quit the deal last year.

"We want to preserve that deal because we don't want Iran to have nuclear weapons. But if Iran breaks that deal then we are out of it as well," Hunt said.

The diplomat added he agreed with Washington that the root cause of instability in the middle East were groups like Hezbollah and Houthi rebels in Yemen that he said Iran was sponsoring.

Tensions between the United States and Iran flared after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards shot down a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said the Pentagon was on the verge of launching an airstrike on Iranian targets.