UK Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Ukraine Later In January

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 07:27 PM

UK Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Ukraine Later in January

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would be visiting Kiev later this month, as part of the UK governments "unwavering" commitment to support Kiev in case of an alleged military incursion by Moscow

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would be visiting Kiev later this month, as part of the UK governments "unwavering" commitment to support Kiev in case of an alleged military incursion by Moscow.

"I look forward to visiting Kyiv later this month," Truss said in a statement to Parliament.

The foreign secretary added that the United Kingdom was helping Ukraine strengthen its defences and "ramping up" support for trade in priority industries.

"Any further military incursion into Ukraine would bring massive consequences, including coordinated sanctions to impose a severe cost on Russia's interests and economy," she said, accusing Russia of deploying a "huge" number of troops along the Ukrainian border and Crimea.

According to Truss, the next week will be "absolutely critical for peace and security in Europe," as the US-Russia dialogue begins on Sunday, followed by the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday and the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

