UK Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:31 PM

UK foreign minister Liz Truss on Thursday said she has summoned Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, to explain Russia's "illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

"We will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine," Truss added on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests of the self-proclaimed republics Luhansk and Donetsk for assistance against the Ukrainian army, which they accused of increasing the firing at the breakaway region of Donbas over the past week.

