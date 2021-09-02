UK Foreign Minister to Discuss Afghanistan Evacuation With Qatari Authorities - Government

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab has traveled to Qatar to discuss with Qatari authorities a way to secure safe passage out of Afghanistan of the British nationals and Afghan staff left behind after the evacuation ended, the Foreign Office announced on Thursda

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) UK foreign minister Dominic Raab has traveled to Qatar to discuss with Qatari authorities a way to secure safe passage out of Afghanistan of the British nationals and Afghan staff left behind after the evacuation ended, the Foreign Office announced on Thursday.

While in Doha, Raab, who has admitted that several hundreds of people eligible to move to the UK after the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) takeover are still in Afghanistan, will seek Qatari views on the feasibility of a functioning airport in Kabul � either for charter or commercial flights � and the safe passage of foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders.