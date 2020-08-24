UK Foreign Minister to Meet With Israeli, Palestinian Leaders - Foreign Office

The UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced on Monday that he would be meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders this week to stress the United Kingdom's commitment to Israel's security and the need of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UEA).

"The UK remains committed to Israel's security and stability, and the recent normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE was an important moment for the region," Raab said as quoted in a statement released by the government.

The head of the UK diplomacy also said that Tel Aviv's announcement regarding the suspension of its plans to annex�a part of the West Bank territories was "an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East.

"It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two state solution required to secure lasting peace," he added.

Apart from pressing for a resumption of the bilateral dialogue, in his separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Raab will also urged both parties to embark in wider cooperation on development, trade and the current coronavirus pandemic, the official text added.