UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Minister To Meet With Israeli, Palestinian Leaders - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

UK Foreign Minister to Meet With Israeli, Palestinian Leaders - Foreign Office

The UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced on Monday that he would be meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders this week to stress the United Kingdom's commitment to Israel's security and the need of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UEA).

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced on Monday that he would be meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders this week to stress the United Kingdom's commitment to Israel's security and the need of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UEA).

"The UK remains committed to Israel's security and stability, and the recent normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE was an important moment for the region," Raab said as quoted in a statement released by the government.

The head of the UK diplomacy also said that Tel Aviv's announcement regarding the suspension of its plans to annex�a part of the West Bank territories was "an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East.

"

"It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two state solution required to secure lasting peace," he added.

Apart from pressing for a resumption of the bilateral dialogue, in his separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Raab will also urged both parties to embark in wider cooperation on development, trade and the current coronavirus pandemic, the official text added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Bank United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Middle East From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

36 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

34 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

34 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

36 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.