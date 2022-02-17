UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Minister To Visit Eastern Europe Ahead Of G7 Gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:54 AM

UK foreign minister to visit eastern Europe ahead of G7 gathering

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit several European countries later this week, her office said Thursday, as she continues diplomatic efforts to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit several European countries later this week, her office said Thursday, as she continues diplomatic efforts to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The UK's top diplomat will meet her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts during visits to both nations, before attending the Munich Security Conference in the southern German city on Saturday.

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) most developed nations will hold talks on the Ukraine crisis at the gathering, a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who this week met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, is expected to address the G7 conference, which US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also due to attend.

The UK foreign office did not disclose when Truss would depart London for her latest diplomatic foray, which follows her own bruising visit to Moscow last week.

She received a frosty reception there from her veteran Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as Britain presses a hard line on Russia's military build-up on its western border with Ukraine.

"I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy," Truss is set to say on her visit to Kyiv, in previewed remarks of her speech released by the foreign office.

It will be themed around nations respecting the sovereignty of others, it said.

"We are ready to talk," Truss will add. "But we are very clear -- if they decide to continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status." The UK government last week signed into law new legislation giving it powers to impose tougher and broader sanctions on Russia if Moscow steps up its aggression against Ukraine.

Alongside the US, it has also been rallying allies to impose a significant package of collective sanctions should Russian troops cross into their western neighbour.

NATO warned Wednesday that it could see no sign that Russia was withdrawing its forces, as Moscow had indicated would be taking place.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia German Visit Germany London Munich Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Border From Government Top

Recent Stories

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

14 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

15 minutes ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

15 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from ..

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

15 minutes ago
 India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 ho ..

India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>