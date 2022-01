UK Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Within 2 Weeks - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The date of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Russia has been arranged, it is set to take place within two weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The date of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to Russia has been arranged, it is set to take place within two weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have already agreed on a date. I just do not know what kind of protocol agreement we have there. It will be within two weeks," Lavrov told reporters in the Russian lower house.