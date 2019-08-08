UK Foreign Minister Urges Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Expansion

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Israel on Wednesday not to go ahead with its plan to build thousands new homes in the occupied West Bank

The Israeli Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration said this week it was going to build 2,304 extra housing units in Israeli settlements. It also approved permits for 715 Palestinian homes.

"We urge Israel to halt its settlement expansion, which is contrary to international law and promotes the effective annexation of the West Bank," Raab was quoted as saying in the government's press release.

The UK government said more needed to be done to fulfill the needs of an estimated 300,000 Palestinians living in the West Bank and condemned a recent demolition of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem.