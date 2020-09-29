UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Minister Visits Demilitarized Zone Dividing Two Koreas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visited on Tuesday the demilitarized zone dividing South and North Korea, and said the UK is determined to push Pyongyang to denuclearization.

"Today at the #DMZ I reaffirmed UK support for South Korea's efforts to improve relations with the North and our determination to push the DPRK to denuclearisation," Raab said on Twitter.

Raab, who accompanied his tweet with pictures of him in the demilitarized zone, which is regarded as one of the most heavily guarded borders on the world, also said that the United Kingdom and South Korea "have worked together for peace on the Korean peninsula for the last 70 years.

According to the South Korean state-run news agency Yonhap, the UK foreign minister met on Tuesday in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha for the fifth South Korea-Britain Strategic Dialogue.

During the talks, both sides discussed issues regarding the region, efforts toward realizing complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and shared views on ways to cooperate on COVID-19, advancing bilateral ties following Brexit and key issues related to the summit for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, known as P4G, the news report added.

