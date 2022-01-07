(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) UK Minister of State for Asia Amanda Milling said on Thursday that the United Kingdom was concerned with the test of hypersonic missile conducted by North Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea tested newly developed hypersonic missile, according to the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North Korea's academy of Defense Science, responsible for the development and trials of the missile, reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile after the launch and assessed its maneuvering performance during the flight. It is reported that the missile hit a set target 700 kilometers (435 miles) away.

"The UK is deeply concerned by North Korea's decision to carry out a ballistic missile test; this violates multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to regional peace and security," Milling said in a statement posted on the Foreign Office website.

The United Kingdom urges North Korea to refrain from provocations and to make steps toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the minister said. The UK calls on North Korea to return to the dialogue with the United States and to preserve peace on the peninsula, Milling concluded.