UK Foreign Ministry Says Will Assist Kiev Even Though Ukraine Not in NATO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Kingdom will continue to support Kiev and to provide financial and humanitarian aid despite the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member, UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is not a NATO member-state. Our commitment to our NATO eastern allies is on way bringing indeed increased our military deployments to our eastern NATO allies. So, Ukraine is not a NATO member-state. It would be wrong to treat them as if they were.

But we do continue to support them as to say financially, in humanitarian terms, but also with equipment to help them defend themselves against this Russian attack," Cleverly told UK broadcaster LBC.

Cleverly added that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had convened an expeditionary meeting of the UK cabinet to decide the form of further assistance to Ukraine.

The minister added the reaction would be immediate and NATO would show solidarity in the event of a threat to a NATO member country.