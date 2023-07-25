UK Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Find Nationwide Consensus on Judicial Reform

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The United Kingdom's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the Israeli government to end the civil conflict in the country caused by the controversial judicial reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United Kingdom's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the Israeli government to end the civil conflict in the country caused by the controversial judicial reform.

"While Israel's exact constitutional arrangements are a matter for Israelis, we urge the Israeli government to build consensus and avoid division, ensuring that a robust system of checks and balances and the independence of Israel's judiciary are preserved," the ministry said.

Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.

Last week, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the judicial reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament approved the draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of the judicial reform. All opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote. The White House called the vote "unfortunate" and called for "a broader consensus."

