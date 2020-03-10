UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Ministry Urges North Korea To Abandon Missile Tests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United Kingdom has urged North Korea to abandon its missile tests, as sanctions against Pyongyang will remain in force until the country demonstrates a desire for denuclearization, the Foreign Office said on Monday in a press release.

Early on Monday North Korea launched short-range projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province. The projectiles flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), with a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

It was the second test in two weeks and the fifteenth in the past year.

"We call for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the DPRK. Until we see credible steps towards this goal, sanctions must continue to be enforced," the ministry said in a statement, adding that London encourages Pyongyang "to change course and to focus on building a brighter future for its people."

On March 2, North Korea also launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the region near the city of Wonsan.

