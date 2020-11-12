UK Foreign Office Accuses China of Breach of Hong Kong Declaration, Vows Response

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) China's decision to purge the Hong Kong parliament from pro-independence members is a violation of the 1984 UK-Chinese declaration on the region's freedoms and rights, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Chinese parliament's Standing Committee decided that the Hong Kong parliament should not include any members advocating the region's independence or questioning Beijing's sovereignty over it. Four Hong Kong lawmakers were disqualified immediately.

"Beijing's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong constitutes a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy," Raab said, as quoted in the press release by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

As pledged by the foreign secretary, the United Kingdom will "stand up for the people of Hong Kong" and "with [its] international partners, [it] will hold China to the obligations it freely assumed under international law.

"

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming was summoned to the Foreign Office.

Under the Joint Declaration, Hong Kong went under Chinese rule in 1997 as a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under a so-called one country, two systems concept.

The United Kingdom has repeatedly criticized China's policies on Hong Kong as systematically infringing on the region's rights and freedoms under the accord, with the ultimate aim of subduing it completely to Beijing's political will. The last time London displayed such a strong opposition was in June, when the Chinese government passed controversial security legislation that made dissent and subversion in Hong Kong criminally punishable.