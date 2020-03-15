UK Foreign Office Advises Against Trips to Spain Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The UK Foreign Office on Sunday recommended its citizens to refrain from traveling to Spain after Madrid declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As of Saturday, Spain has registered over 5,700 cases of the disease with about 1,500 of them being detected over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry. The death toll has exceeded 180 people.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to Spain. Spain declared a State of Emergency ("Estado de Alarma") on 14 March, which introduces a series of measures including significant restrictions on movement throughout the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak .

.. UK nationals currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities. Anybody planning to travel to Spain should consult their airline or tour operator," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry issued similar statements regarding trips to Poland, Honduras, Albania, Kosovo, Ecuador and Panama amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the UK has confirmed the disease in 1,140 people and 21 fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.