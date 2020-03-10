UK Foreign Office Advises Citizens Against All But Essential Travel to Italy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised citizens against all but essential travel to Italy.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March," the FCO said in a statement.

"British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction. Airports remain open throughout Italy. However, airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled. Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines," it said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday evening that measures to restrict movement due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would be extended to the entire territory of the country.