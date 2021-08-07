UK Foreign Office Advises Nationals to Leave Afghanistan as Security Situation Worsens

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday updated its Afghanistan travel advice, calling on all nationals to leave the country due to intensifying fighting between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"The [FCDO] advise against all travel to Afghanistan. All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation," the diplomatic service said.

It added that the UK citizens should contact the embassy to confirm their departure plans.

The situation in Afghanistan has escalated over the past several months after the US and its allies started to withdraw their contingents from the country. The troop pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.