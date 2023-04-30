UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Announces Additional Flight To Evacuate Citizens From Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The UK Foreign Office on Sunday announced an additional flight to help its citizens depart Sudan, with a total number of those already evacuated from the conflict-torn country exceeding 2,000.

On Saturday, the foreign office stated that it had ended an initial evacuation operation that had helped carry almost 1,900 people out of African nation by air. The Saturday flight was supposed to be the last one carried out by the UK due to a declining demand for seats and risks of renewed conflict in Sudan.

"An extra UK evacuation flight from Port Sudan will depart on Monday (May 1) ... This flight follows the UK's successful evacuation operation from Wadi Saeeda near Khartoum, which has evacuated 2122 people on 23 flights," the foreign office said in a statement.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

