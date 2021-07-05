UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Office Apologizes For Banning LGTBI+ From Diplomatic Service

The UK Foreign Office apologized on Monday for the historic ban that prevented LGTBI+ people from working in the British diplomatic service until 1991, when the government renounced the "misguided view" that saw the career of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people stopped before they could even begin

"The ban was in place because there was a perception that LGBT people were more susceptible than their straight counterparts to blackmail and, therefore, that they posed a security risk," Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office permanent under-secretary and head of the Diplomatic Service, Philip Barton, said in a message to staff.

The official said he wanted "to apologise publicly for the ban and the impact it had on our LGBT staff and their loved ones, both here in the UK and abroad.

Baron claimed, however, that since the ban was lifted 30 years ago, the Foreign Office had made "great progress" in employing LGBT people and becoming a champion for LGBT rights around the world.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also thanked the LGBTI+ diplomats who represented the UK in the past or are working in the foreign service, and highlighted that as a co-chair of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC), alongside with Argentina, the UK is working with 41 partner countries to tackle discriminatory laws and prejudice globally.

The official apology comes as the UK prepares to co-host an ERC conference on July 6-7 as a preamble of the global LGBTI+ global conference to be held in person in London in June 2022.

