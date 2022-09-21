UK Foreign Office Calls Partial Mobilization in Russia 'Worrying Escalation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday that a partial mobilization that had begun in Russia was a "worrying escalation," and that the United Kingdom should regard the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons by Moscow "very seriously."

"It is quite obviously a worrying escalation," Gillian Keegan, a foreign office minister, told the SkyNews broadcaster.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine.

He said that only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription, and that they will undergo additional training.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists will be drafted and that the partial mobilization was necessary to keep hold of the 1,000 kilometers-wide (621 miles) line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.