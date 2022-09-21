UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Calls Partial Mobilization In Russia 'Worrying Escalation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK Foreign Office Calls Partial Mobilization in Russia 'Worrying Escalation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday that a partial mobilization that had begun in Russia was a "worrying escalation," and that the United Kingdom should regard the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons by Moscow "very seriously."

"It is quite obviously a worrying escalation," Gillian Keegan, a foreign office minister, told the SkyNews broadcaster.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine.

He said that only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription, and that they will undergo additional training.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists will be drafted and that the partial mobilization was necessary to keep hold of the 1,000 kilometers-wide (621 miles) line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

1 hour ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.