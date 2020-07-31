(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the disqualification of 12 opposition candidates from the elections to Hong Kong's Legislative Council, claiming it was due to their political views, the UK government said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong government said that 12 candidates were barred from running in the elections due to non-compliance with the local Basic Law, specifically because of promoting ideas contradicting the recently-adopted controversial security law.

"I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong's Legislative Council elections. It is clear they have been disqualified because of their political views, undermining the integrity of 'One Country, Two Systems' and the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Joint Declaration and Hong Kong's Basic Law.

" Raab said, as quoted in the press release.

The UK foreign secretary called on Hong Kong authorities to "uphold their commitments to the people of Hong Kong."

The United Kingdom is among the countries that harshly criticized the new Hong Kong security law, considering it a power grab by Beijing in the autonomous territory that is supposed to enjoy special rights and privileges under the 1984 UK-Chinese agreement.

The new law enables the Chinese government to send its own watchdog to Hong Kong to dispense justice in line with Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to subversion, separatism, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.