UK Foreign Office Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Refineries - Spokesman

The United Kingdom condemns the recent attacks of the Yemeni Houthi movement on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday

In the early hours of the day, two oil refineries in the Saudi provinces of Abqaiq and Khurais, belonging to Saudi Aramco state-owned company, caught on fire as a result of drone attacks, claimed by the Houthis.

"The UK condemns the reckless drone attack on Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia this morning, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility," the statement read.

According to the UK Foreign Office, such actions are unacceptable, as they put the civilians in danger and undermine the peace efforts in the region.

The United Kingdom called on the movement to immediately stop the attacks.

It is not the first time that the Houthi carry out drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. The movement attacked Shaybah oil field and refinery earlier in August, prompting a counter-attack by the Saudis on the militants' targets in northern Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.