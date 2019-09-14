UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Office Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Oil Refineries - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:39 PM

UK Foreign Office Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Refineries - Spokesman

The United Kingdom condemns the recent attacks of the Yemeni Houthi movement on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The United Kingdom condemns the recent attacks of the Yemeni Houthi movement on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

In the early hours of the day, two oil refineries in the Saudi provinces of Abqaiq and Khurais, belonging to Saudi Aramco state-owned company, caught on fire as a result of drone attacks, claimed by the Houthis.

"The UK condemns the reckless drone attack on Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia this morning, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility," the statement read.

According to the UK Foreign Office, such actions are unacceptable, as they put the civilians in danger and undermine the peace efforts in the region.

The United Kingdom called on the movement to immediately stop the attacks.

It is not the first time that the Houthi carry out drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. The movement attacked Shaybah oil field and refinery earlier in August, prompting a counter-attack by the Saudis on the militants' targets in northern Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Militants Foreign Office Yemen Company Oil Saudi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia March August 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health servic ..

2 minutes ago

Making of film 'Gawah Rehna' to begin in October

4 minutes ago

Modern training, refresher courses for police top ..

4 minutes ago

Complaints on Citizen Portal being redressed promp ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgm ..

19 minutes ago

Faizan, Akhlaq, Khalid and Zulfiqar star on day on ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.