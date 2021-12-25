MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The United Kingdom denounces a recent ballistic missile test carried out by Iran and considers it a breach of a UN Security Council resolution, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

"We condemn Iran's use of ballistic missiles in a test launch confirmed to have been conducted today. The launch is a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which requires that Iran not undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons - including launches using ballistic missile technology," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Iran's missile tests threaten regional and international security, the statement asserted, calling on Tehran to cease these activities.

On Friday, the IRNA news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during a drill in the country's south.

The test was carried out during a break in nuclear deal talks in Vienna. The negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal and lift US sanctions are set to resume on December 27.