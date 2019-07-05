UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Office Denies RT Accreditation Request For Media Freedom Forum- Editor-in-Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

The UK Foreign Office has refused the RT broadcaster's request for accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The UK Foreign Office has refused the RT broadcaster's request for accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency, said Friday.

"We have been refused accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom organized by the UK Foreign Office. Q.E.D.

," Simonyan said in a Telegram blog.

RT said on Telegram that it had been told by the organizers "Sorry, we are full." The broadcaster said that social networks' users had called on the UK Foreign Office to "free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange first before talking about media freedom."

Assange is imprisoned in the United Kingdom over breaching his bail conditions.

The forum is scheduled to take place in London on July 10 and 11.

