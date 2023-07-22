Open Menu

UK Foreign Office Denounces Latest Quran-Burning Action In Stockholm - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom has denounced the latest desecration of the holy Muslim book, the Quran, in Sweden's capital Stockholm, the office's spokesperson said Friday.

"The burning and desecration of the Qur'an in Stockholm is deeply insulting to Muslims around the world and completely inappropriate. We denounce hatred on the basis of religion or belief. We will defend freedom of religion or belief for all, and promote mutual respect. We recognise the deep suffering experienced by Muslims around the world caused by the burning of the Qur'an," the office quoted the spokesperson as saying on the website.

The Swedish police have given Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage another Quran-burning protest.

His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's protest, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

