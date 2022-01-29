UK Foreign Office Going to Announce Boost of Sanctions Against Russia on Monday - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The UK Foreign Office is going on Monday to announce new sanctions against Russia that will target the latter's strategic and financial interests, a source told Sputnik.

"The Foreign Office is expected announce a toughening of its sanctions regime in Parliament on Monday so the UK can target Russia's strategic and financial interests," the source said.