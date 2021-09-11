UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in 9/11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in 9/11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help.

"Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th September 2001. We will never forget those that died that day, and all those that put themselves in harm's way to help others," the foreign office said on Twitter.

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes.

Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

On September 10, US President Joe Biden designated September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff.