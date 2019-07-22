(@FahadShabbir)

Alan Duncan, a minister in the UK Foreign Office, resigned on Monday ahead of Boris Johnson's expected victory in the party leadership and UK premiership contest, according to local media reports

The Sky news broadcaster reported on Duncan's departure, citing sources.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on Sunday announced his intention to quit should Johnson come to power, as the chancellor would not support a potential no-deal Brexit embraced by Johnson.

A leadership contest was triggered when Prime Minister Theresa May resigned on June 7. She has remained in the position as a caretaker government leader.

Former London Mayor Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt emerged as two main contestants after Conservative lawmakers held several rounds of voting. Johnson, however, had more votes than Hunt. On Tuesday, the results of a vote of all Conservative Party members will be announced.