UK Foreign Office Publishes Framework Deal For $2.2Bln Credit To Boost Ukraine's Navy

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:26 PM

The UK Foreign Office published on Monday the full text of the framework agreement with Ukraine on providing Kiev with 1.7 billion pounds ($2.28 billion) to upgrade its navy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The UK Foreign Office published on Monday the full text of the framework agreement with Ukraine on providing Kiev with 1.7 billion Pounds ($2.28 billion) to upgrade its navy.

The deal was presented before the British Parliament earlier in the month and has not yet been fulfilled.

"The UK Party intends to grant the Ukrainian Party official credit support in the form of Credits for the implementation of the Project(s) subject to the relevant parties agreeing satisfactory Credit Agreement terms. The overall amount of Credits used for financing the Contracts shall not exceed �1,700,000,000 (one billion seven hundred million UK pounds) or equivalent in USD/Euro, to which may be added the UKEF Support Fee," the agreement reads.

According to the deal, the funds will be used to finance Ukraine's contracts with UK suppliers, in which at least 50% of goods and services should be of British origin.

In June, London and Kiev signed a memorandum to enhance the latter's naval capabilities, which included delivery of new naval platforms and defensive shipborne armaments, as well as personnel training, the establishment of new naval bases, and the purchase of two Sandown-class minehunters.

