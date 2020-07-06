UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Office Publishes List Of Russians Facing Sanctions Under Magnitsky Act

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:19 PM

The UK Foreign Office published on Monday the new UK sanctions list that includes Russian and Saudi citizens who will face sanctions for their alleged human rights violation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The UK Foreign Office published on Monday the new UK sanctions list that includes Russian and Saudi citizens who will face sanctions for their alleged human rights violation.

The list is comprised of 25 Russians (including Investigative Committee chief Alexander Basrtykin), 22 Saudi citizens and two North Korean special services.

The UK accuses the Russians on the list of being involved in the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in 2009. The Saudi citizens included in the sanctions list are suspected by London of playing a role in the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

