UK Foreign Office Puts Vorontsova, Tikhonova On Russia Sanctions List

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

The UK Foreign Office added Maria Voronstova, Katerina Tikhonova and Yekaterina Vinokurova to the sanctions' list against Russia, according to the document which was updated on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The UK Foreign Office added Maria Voronstova, Katerina Tikhonova and Yekaterina Vinokurova to the sanctions' list against Russia, according to the document which was updated on Friday.

The document says that Vorontsova and Tikhonova also go by last name "Putina." Sanctions include travel ban and freeze of assets.

