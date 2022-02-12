UK Foreign Office Recommends British Citizens to Refrain From Any Trips to Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The UK Foreign Office advises its citizens to refrain from any travel to Ukraine, according to an updated travel advisory.

"British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available," the Foreign Office said.

It is noted that since January 2022, "the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders has increased the threat of military action.

"

"The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain," the statement says.

"Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv's ability to provide any consular assistance. British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances," the office said.