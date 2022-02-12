UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Recommends British Citizens To Refrain From Any Trips To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UK Foreign Office Recommends British Citizens to Refrain From Any Trips to Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The UK Foreign Office advises its citizens to refrain from any travel to Ukraine, according to an updated travel advisory.

"British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available," the Foreign Office said.

It is noted that since January 2022, "the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders has increased the threat of military action.

"

"The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain," the statement says.

"Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv's ability to provide any consular assistance. British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances," the office said.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Russia United Kingdom January From

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

55 seconds ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

57 seconds ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

58 seconds ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions ..

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

1 minute ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>