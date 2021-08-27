UK Foreign Office Recommends to Leave Kabul Airport Area Over Terror Attacks Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The UK Foreign Office reported a high threat of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and recommended immediately leaving the area of the Kabul International Airport, where the explosions had previously occurred.

"On 26 August there were reports of explosions in the vicinity of Kabul International Airport outside the Abbey gate and at a nearby hotel. The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location immediately and await further advice," the statement says.