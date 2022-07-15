UK Foreign Office Requests Information Regarding Death of Citizen in Donbas From Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Friday that it is requesting information from Russia regarding reports about the death of a UK citizen in Donbas.

Earlier in the day, Human Rights Commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova said that UK mercenary Paul Urey captured in the DPR died on July 10 due to the illnesses and stress despite the provided medical care.

The Foreign Office said that it is "urgently" trying to receive explanations from Russia regarding reports about the death of an "aid worker" from the UK.