UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Requests Information Regarding Death Of Citizen In Donbas From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

UK Foreign Office Requests Information Regarding Death of Citizen in Donbas From Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Friday that it is requesting information from Russia regarding reports about the death of a UK citizen in Donbas.

Earlier in the day, Human Rights Commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova said that UK mercenary Paul Urey captured in the DPR died on July 10 due to the illnesses and stress despite the provided medical care.

The Foreign Office said that it is "urgently" trying to receive explanations from Russia regarding reports about the death of an "aid worker" from the UK.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia Died Donetsk United Kingdom July From

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

12 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

58 minutes ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.