UK Foreign Office Says Recent US Cruise Missile Test 'Should Not Come as Surprise'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The recent test by the United States of a cruise missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty is not surprising given that Russia had previously violated the pact, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced that it had conducted a test flight of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile on Sunday, which flew further than 500 kilometers (310 miles), a prohibited range under the INF, before hitting its target.

""This was a decision by the US. Russia violated the INF Treaty by deploying missiles in Europe that threaten European safety and security. It should not come as a surprise that other countries may be considering how to defend against this threat," the spokesperson said.

The INF Treaty, which was officially abandoned on August 2 at Washington's initiative, required the United States and Russia to eliminate and permanently forswear all nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles).

In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF agreement, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by signing a decree suspending Russia's participation in the accord.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the military pact by developing advanced ballistic and hypersonic delivery systems and modernizing its inventory. Russia has denied all allegations.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington's test might result in a new cycle of the arms race and jeopardize international security.